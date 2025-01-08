 Skip navigation
49ers didn't have return on investment in 2024
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
New Year's resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
No, Davis Webb isn’t a head-coaching candidate, yet

  
Published January 8, 2025 09:30 AM

There’s a rumor making the rounds that the Saints will be interviewing Broncos quarterback coach Davis Webb. For now, it’s just that.

PFT has learned that the Broncos haven’t received a request for permission to interview Webb, and the Saints haven’t made one.

It’s unclear how the chatter got started. Maybe someone is trying to speak, or leak, Webb’s candidacy into existence.

Webb, a third-round pick of the Giants in 2017, spent six years in the NFL as a player before joining coach Sean Payton’s inaugural Broncos staff as quarterbacks coach in 2022.

It’s not outlandish to think Webb would get an interview after only two years as a quarterbacks coach; Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown (who also has two years of coaching experience) will be interviewed by the Jets.

Webb is only 29. Even if opportunities don’t emerge this year, they eventually will. Especially if he continues to learn the game from Payton.