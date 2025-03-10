“No deal yet” for Darius Slay

Cornerback Darius Slay reportedly agreed to terms earlier today with the Steelers. He has not.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there’s “no deal yet” in place for Slay.

Slay is indeed talking to the Steelers. The Eagles also might keep him.

Slay remains under contract with the Eagles, but he has permission to speak to other teams to discuss a possible trade. Nothing is expected to be finalized until Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Slay has spent seven years with the Lions and five with the Eagles.