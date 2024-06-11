 Skip navigation
No full team drills for Daniel Jones at Giants minicamp

  
Published June 11, 2024 11:12 AM

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been doing 7-on-7 work at the team’s practices for almost a month, but he won’t be taking on anything else before the team wraps up its offseason program this week.

Head coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday that Jones, who is returning from a torn ACL, will not be doing full team drills during this week’s mandatory minicamp.

“I think we’ll keep him out of team drills, continue the rehab process,” Daboll said, via SNY. “He’s really right on point for where he needs to be, but, in terms of the team, we’ll keep him out here the next few days and get him ready for training camp.”

Daboll was asked if the expectation is that Jones will be fully cleared for camp and said that the quarterback is “making progress” toward that goal. He also said Jones plans to organize workouts with teammates before camp in hopes of continuing that progress at an otherwise slow time in the team’s schedule.