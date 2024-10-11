 Skip navigation
No injury designation for Justin Herbert; Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater questionable

  
Published October 11, 2024 05:38 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert moved up to full practice participation on Friday and the team has no doubt about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Herbert has no injury designation. He hurt his ankle in Week Three and left the game, but played against the Chiefs in Week Four and used the bye week to get closer to full health.

It remains to be seen if left tackle Rashawn Slater will be available to protect him. Slater was limited by a pectoral injury all week and is listed as questionable.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip) returned to practice on Friday and is also listed as questionable. Cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring), and linebacker Nick Niemann (hamstring) round out the group of players in that group.

Running back Gus Edwards (ankle), cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder), and cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) have been ruled out.