No Jalen Carter resolution on Monday points to no suspension

Monday is the day for the NFL to consider discipline to be imposed on players who have done something to justify it. Obviously, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is in line for some sort of punishment for being ejected from Thursday night’s game after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, there’s no resolution yet on the issue.

As a practical matter, no decision points to no suspension. If the league were going to ban Carter from the upcoming game against the Chiefs, a quick decision is vital to an expedient resolution of his appeal.

Typically, suspensions land on Monday and a decision is issued on the appeal by Tuesday.

Precedent for spitting points to a fine. Especially since the timing of Carter’s ejection simulates a one-game suspension. He was disqualified before a single snap from scrimmage.

The question is the proper amount of the financial sanction. The best argument is that, since Carter was paid to play a game in which he didn’t take a snap, he should play the next game without being paid.

Based on his base salary, it means a fine of $57,222. And if the end result is a fine, there’s far less urgency to make the final decision.