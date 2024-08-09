 Skip navigation
No one hurt when Panthers team plane ran off runway after landing in Charlotte

  
August 9, 2024

The Panthers’ trip home from their preseason opener against the Patriots didn’t go exactly as planned.

Delta Airlines announced that the team’s flight back to Charlotte ran off the runway after landing early on Friday morning. The airline said in a statement, via WCNC, that “the right main gear of Delta 8860 exited the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a normal arrival.”

No one on the plane was injured and they were later bused to the terminal to get on their way home.

When reached for comment, the team referred to the airline’s statement. The Panthers will stay at home for their second preseason contest on August 17, which probably suits everyone who was on the plane Friday morning just fine.