No sack yet for Myles Garrett, but Browns lead Bengals 14-12 at halftime

The Bengals have held Myles Garrett sack-less through the first two quarters. But the Browns still have a 14-12 lead over the Bengals at halftime.

A turnover by Shedeur Sanders helped Cincinnati score its first points. Sanders was strip-sacked by defensive end Cam Sample, with Howard Cross picking up the loose ball. Chase Brown caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow. But the extra point was blocked, keeping the score at 6-0.

The Browns took a 7-6 lead when Shelby Harris tipped a pass in the red zone and Devin Bush picked it off and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown. Bush gave his best Marshawn Lynch “beastquake” tribute as he went into the end zone, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty. But Andre Szmyt still put the ball through the uprights on the extra point.

Then Cleveland scored another defensive touchdown when Jerome Baker forced Noah Fant to fumble, and Sam Webb picked the ball up and returned it for a 47-yard touchdown. Webb also tried to “Marshawn” his way into the end zone, but his attempt wasn’t quite as good. Either way, Szmyt put the extra point through for a 14-6 lead.

The Bengals got back on the board late in the half when Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for a 13-yard touchdown. It was Higgins’ career-high 11th touchdown reception of the season.

But Evan McPherson missed the extra point wide right to keep the score at 14-12.

Cleveland’s offense has been ugly, netting only two first downs in the first half. Sanders was 5-of-10 for 48 yards. The club totaled just 40 yards in 18 plays.

Cincinnati’s offense has been hampered by the two turnovers. Burrow is 14-of-19 for 127 yards with two TDs and a pick. Ja’Marr Chase has five receptions for 60 yards.

Burrow has been getting the ball out quickly, limiting the sack opportunities for Garrett. But as long as the Browns lead, the Bengals are at least incentivized to throw the ball.

The Browns have been playing without their top two corners, as Denzel Ward has a neck injury and Tyson Campbell has a shoulder injury.

Cleveland will receive the second-half kickoff.