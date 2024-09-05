No surprises among Chiefs-Ravens inactives

The first game of the regular season has no surprises 90 minutes before game time.

The list of inactives for the Ravens and the Chiefs is as expected. Five of the seven inactives for Baltimore are rookies.

The Ravens won’t have safety Beau Brade, cornerback T.J. Tampa, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring), center Nick Samac, offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu, wide receiver Devontez Walker or defensive end Brent Urban on Thursday night.

Running back Rasheen Ali, who was doubtful with a neck injury, went on injured reserve earlier in the day.

The Chiefs already had ruled out receiver Hollywood Brown (shoulder). Their other inactives are offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, tight end Peyton Hendershot and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu.