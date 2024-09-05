 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No surprises among Chiefs-Ravens inactives

  
Published September 5, 2024 07:10 PM

The first game of the regular season has no surprises 90 minutes before game time.

The list of inactives for the Ravens and the Chiefs is as expected. Five of the seven inactives for Baltimore are rookies.

The Ravens won’t have safety Beau Brade, cornerback T.J. Tampa, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring), center Nick Samac, offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu, wide receiver Devontez Walker or defensive end Brent Urban on Thursday night.

Running back Rasheen Ali, who was doubtful with a neck injury, went on injured reserve earlier in the day.

The Chiefs already had ruled out receiver Hollywood Brown (shoulder). Their other inactives are offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, tight end Peyton Hendershot and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu.