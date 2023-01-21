 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No surprises in Chiefs, Jaguars inactives

  
Published January 21, 2023 10:10 AM
January 20, 2023 03:05 PM
Maria Taylor sits down with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram about their comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, discuss the leadership in the locker room, the bond they have as teammates, and the impact Doug Pederson has made in his first season with the franchise.

The Chiefs and Jaguars are both healthy heading into today’s divisional round game.

Both teams have released their inactive players, and their are no surprises for either roster.

The Jaguars’ inactives are WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.

The Chiefs’ inactives are QB Shane Buechele, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Joshua Kaindoh, C Austin Reiter, T Darian Kinnard, WR Marcus Kemp and DE Malik Herring.