No surprises in Chiefs, Jaguars inactives
Published January 21, 2023 10:10 AM
vod_fnia_jags_mariataylor_fullintv_230120
Maria Taylor sits down with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram about their comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, discuss the leadership in the locker room, the bond they have as teammates, and the impact Doug Pederson has made in his first season with the franchise.
The Chiefs and Jaguars are both healthy heading into today’s divisional round game.
Both teams have released their inactive players, and their are no surprises for either roster.
The Jaguars’ inactives are WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.
The Chiefs’ inactives are QB Shane Buechele, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Joshua Kaindoh, C Austin Reiter, T Darian Kinnard, WR Marcus Kemp and DE Malik Herring.