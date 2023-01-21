No surprises in Chiefs, Jaguars inactives

The Chiefs and Jaguars are both healthy heading into today’s divisional round game.

Both teams have released their inactive players, and their are no surprises for either roster.

The Jaguars’ inactives are WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.

The Chiefs’ inactives are QB Shane Buechele, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Joshua Kaindoh, C Austin Reiter, T Darian Kinnard, WR Marcus Kemp and DE Malik Herring.