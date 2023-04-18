 Skip navigation
“No updates” on Justin Herbert’s contract negotiations

  
Published April 18, 2023 03:46 AM
nbc_pft_austinekeler_230406
April 6, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Austin Ekeler is an example of why it can be beneficial for teams to grant players permission to seek a trade.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a contract extension Monday and part of the response to that news was to look at what quarterback will be the next to strike a deal with his team.

One of the candidates is Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert and Hurts were both drafted in 2020, but Herbert went in the first round and that leaves the Chargers with the right to exercise a fifth-year option on his contract. Head coach Brandon Staley offered no hint about whether that’s a possibility when asked about where contract talks stand on Monday.

“No updates. We’re going to keep those negotiations private,” Herbert said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Herbert is recovering from shoulder surgery, so the contract isn’t the only thing on the table for him this offseason. It’s likely to take center stage at some point in the near future, however.