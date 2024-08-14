Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will be in the Peacock booth for Week 1 Friday night game

Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will serve as the announcers for Peacock when the Packers and Eagles meet in Brazil on Friday, September 6.

The game will mark the first time the NFL has played in Brazil. The Eagles are technically the home team at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo.

Eagle, who called Olympic basketball in Paris for NBC and Peacock, has teamed with Blackledge on previous NFL games, notably last season’s Browns-Texans playoff game as well as Bengals-Steelers during last regular season. Kaylee Hartung will serve as the sideline reporter.

As usual, the NFL season will kick off on the first Thursday night of September at the home of the reigning Super Bowl champions, with the Chiefs hosting the Ravens on NBC and Peacock. The Brazil game will be the next night, a rare Friday game for the NFL, and will air exclusively on Peacock except in Green Bay and Philadelphia, where it will also be available on the local NBC stations.