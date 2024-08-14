 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mccarthyinjuryv2_240814.jpg
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240814.jpg
Mayo warns players on fighting in joint practices
nbc_pft_parsonsandlamb_240814.jpg
Parsons expects Lamb to get new deal before season

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mccarthyinjuryv2_240814.jpg
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240814.jpg
Mayo warns players on fighting in joint practices
nbc_pft_parsonsandlamb_240814.jpg
Parsons expects Lamb to get new deal before season

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will be in the Peacock booth for Week 1 Friday night game

  
Published August 14, 2024 10:23 AM

Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will serve as the announcers for Peacock when the Packers and Eagles meet in Brazil on Friday, September 6.

The game will mark the first time the NFL has played in Brazil. The Eagles are technically the home team at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo.

Eagle, who called Olympic basketball in Paris for NBC and Peacock, has teamed with Blackledge on previous NFL games, notably last season’s Browns-Texans playoff game as well as Bengals-Steelers during last regular season. Kaylee Hartung will serve as the sideline reporter.

As usual, the NFL season will kick off on the first Thursday night of September at the home of the reigning Super Bowl champions, with the Chiefs hosting the Ravens on NBC and Peacock. The Brazil game will be the next night, a rare Friday game for the NFL, and will air exclusively on Peacock except in Green Bay and Philadelphia, where it will also be available on the local NBC stations.