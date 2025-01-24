Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison will enter the 2025 draft

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison is foregoing his remaining eligibility at Notre Dame in order to enter this year’s draft pool

Morrison made his announcement on social media and called it the “beginning of another” chapter in his football career.

The final chapter of Morrison’s time at Notre Dame ended with an October hip injury that kept him off the field for the team’s run through the playoffs to the national title game. Morrison, who is the son of former NFL defensive back Daryl Morrison, had surgery to repair the injury.

Morrison had six interceptions as a freshman and returned one of them for a touchdown. He had three more in 2023 and had 20 tackles in six games before being shut down in 2024.