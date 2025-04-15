Now the highest-paid slot corner, Kyler Gordon wants to become the best slot corner

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon revealed Tuesday that he was not present for the first week of the team’s offseason program as the team and his agent finalized a contract extension.

Gordon and the Bears agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension that includes $31.25 million guaranteed on Sunday. It makes him the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say [becoming the highest-paid at his position] was a goal of mine. At the end of the day, I just wanted to be the best at my position, period,” Gordon said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I guess I didn’t really have a number-wise or price on myself. I just know I wanted to work hard to be the hardest nickel at my position and the best at it. That’s something I accomplished and I’ve still got more out there that I want to show. Definitely got a ton more.”

Gordon became General Manager Ryan Poles’ first draft pick when the Bears selected the University of Washington product in the second round in 2022.

“I definitely do feel grateful and blessed to be a part of that cornerstone and changing Chicago and the city into what we want it to be,” Gordon said, via video from the Marquee Sports Network. “I think we’ve got some good years ahead of us most definitely.”

Gordon, 26, totaled a career-high 75 tackles in 2024, with four tackles for loss, five pass breakups, half a sack, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and two quarterback hits in 15 games last season.