Allen didn't want new deal to 'kill' salary cap
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
Metcalf move is 'dramatic shift' for Steelers

Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

NT Naquan Jones headed to Chargers on a one-year deal

  
Published March 13, 2025 03:44 PM

Free agent nose tackle Naquan Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chargers, his agent, Mike McCartney, announced on social media.

Jones, 27, spent the past season and a half in Arizona.

In 2024, Jones played 12 games with no starts and totaled a career-high three sacks, 27 tackles, four quarterback hits and two passes defensed. He played 260 defensive snaps and 55 on special teams.

Jones began his NFL career in Tennessee, spending 2 1/2 seasons with the Titans before joining the Cardinals. He started last season on the Dolphins’ practice squad before a return to Arizona.

In four seasons, Jones has recorded 89 tackles, 6.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits and 11 tackles for loss. He has appeared in 48 games with eight starts.