Nyheim Hines agrees to sign with Chargers

Running back Nyheim Hines has found a place to continue his NFL career.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hines has agreed to sign with the Chargers. Hines has not played since suffering a serious leg injury in a jet ski accident in July 2023.

Hines was playing for the Bills at the time of his injury and signed with the Browns last year, but never came off of the non-football injury list while in Cleveland.

Hines played in nine games for the Bills in 2022 and made his biggest splash by returning a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns in the final week of the season. He spent his first three-plus seasons with the Colts and had a pair of punt returns for touchdowns while running 300 times for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Chargers also added Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton to the backfield this offseason, but Harris is currently on the non-football injury list after suffering an eye injury in a fireworks accident.