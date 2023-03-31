O’Cyrus Torrence: I’m the most dominant interior lineman in the draft

Quarterback Anthony Richardson was the headliner at Florida’s Pro Day workout on Thursday, but he wasn’t the only player trying to grab the attention of NFL scouts ahead of next month’s draft.

Guard O’Cyrus Torrence was also in attendance and working to solidify his spot in the early rounds of the draft. Torrence was an All-American in 2022 after transferring from Louisiana to Florida and he believes he can have the same kind of success moving defenders out of the way at the professional level.

“Because I’m the most dominant interior offensive lineman in the draft, and I feel like any team that gets me will get a Day One starter and someone who is ready to play,” Torrence said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “Somebody who is going to take it like a pro and give it all you got.”

Pelissero reports Torrence, who is generally projected to come off the board at some point in the first two rounds, has met with the Titans, Rams, Falcons, and Saints recently. Their view on how dominant he can be in the NFL will help determine when Torrence’s name is called in Kansas City.