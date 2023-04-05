O’Cyrus Torrence to visit Steelers, Commanders this week

Guard O’Cyrus Torrence believes he is the most dominant interior offensive lineman in this year’s draft class and he’ll make his case to a couple of teams this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Torrence is set to meet with the Steelers on Wednesday and the Commanders on Thursday. The Commanders have the 16th pick in the first round later this month and the Steelers have the next pick.

Torrence spent three seasons at Louisiana before transferring to Florida for the 2022 season. He was named an All-American and first-team All-SEC during his lone season with the Gators.

Many are projecting Torrence as a first-round pick as a result of that effort and we’re a few weeks away from finding out if he gets that nod.