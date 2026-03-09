Odafe Oweh agrees to join Commanders on four-year, $100 million deal

Edge rusher Odafe Oweh is on his way to Washington.

Oweh has agreed to a four-year deal to join the Commanders as a free agent when the new league year opens on Wednesday. Multiple reports peg the total value of the deal at $100 million with $68 million in guaranteed money.

Oweh, who was No. 38 on PFT’s list of the top free agents in the league, was traded from the Ravens to the Chargers during the 2025 season. He had 7.5 sacks in 12 appearances for the AFC West team and added three more in their playoff loss to the Patriots.

The Ravens drafted Oweh in the first round in 2021 and he had 25 sacks in 72 appearances with the team.