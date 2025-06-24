Odafe Oweh’s reaction to Jaire Alexander’s signing was “more sacks”

Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh sees benefits for himself from the team’s decision to sign cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Alexander signed with the team last week and joins Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, and Chidobe Awuzie in a deep cornerback group. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Oweh gave his response to Alexander joining the team and made it clear that he thinks the group is going to make it difficult for opposing quarterbacks to find their receivers.

“More sacks, more sacks,” Oweh said. “That’s all I said. I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Oweh noted that it’s a “mutual relationship” when it comes to the team’s pass rushers doing their job and getting both pieces in sync would set the Ravens up for defensive success in 2025.