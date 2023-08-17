Odell Beckham Jr: I definitely think Todd Monken wants to throw the ball

The Ravens made several moves to revamp their offense during the offseason, including bringing in coordinator Todd Monken and receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

While there are still several weeks until the season begins, things are starting to come together — especially in the passing game.

On Wednesday, Beckham told reporters that he’s expecting Baltimore to air it out more than the team has in the past.

“I definitely think [Monken] wants to throw the ball, and we’ve got a lot of talented guys,” Beckham said in his press conference. “So, I think, just finding ways to get the playmakers the ball in their hands and be an explosive offense — that’s what stands out the most.

“As things progress — and obviously, we play in September, [so] we still have some time here to work out the kinks and get each and every play and concept down — I think that this will be a very explosive offense. It’s an explosive team, as well. But specifically with the offense, I think that’s the goal, is to be explosive.”

To that end, Beckham noted he feels positive about where the team’s deep passing game is headed.

“I think there are always things you can improve on, and that’s just me being a perfectionist — like, I’m always going to say there’s room for improvement,” Beckham said. “But where we’re at today — at this point, whatever day it is in camp — I think we’re in a good place. It’s just about, like I say all the time, just getting one percent better each and every day.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said on Wednesday that he feels like the chemistry is there with Beckham. If Jackson can connect with Beckham and first-round rookie Zay Flowers as he has with tight end Mark Andrews, then Baltimore’s offense should definitely be more explosive in 2023.