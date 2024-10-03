Odell Beckham Jr.: I feel good, the old guy can still run a little bit

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he was “very grateful” to be on the practice field with the Dolphins on Thursday because he remembers when he “couldn’t run, couldn’t work out” after having a procedure on his knee this offseason.

That procedure led to Beckham being placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp and said it “was best for this team” for him to remain on the list into the regular season because he couldn’t contribute right away. Beckham has spent the time on the list rehabbing and training on his own, which made him excited to finally start working with his teammates.

“To be back out there with these guys, that’s what I’ve been waiting on,” Beckham said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I felt pretty good. The old guy can still run a little bit. I feel obviously a bit out of football shape in a sense. Like everything else, it comes with repetition. I’m excited to get back out there, whenever that is, to come up with a game plan to ease me back into it a little bit.”

Beckham said it was up to head coach Mike McDaniel and the rest of the staff to determine if he’s ready to play against the Patriots this week. If not, his first appearance could come in Week Seven as the Dolphins will have a bye after facing New England.

