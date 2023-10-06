Odell Beckham Jr. is expecting to play on Sunday

It sounds like Odell Beckham Jr. will get his first taste of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry this weekend.

Via multiple reporters, Beckham said Friday that he’s expecting to play on Sunday.

Beckham has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. He’s been listed as limited in the week’s first two practices.

In his first season with the Ravens, Beckham caught two passes for 37 yards in the season-opening win over Houston and three passes for 29 yards in the Week 2 win over Cincinnati.

Beckham’s official game status along with those of the rest of the Ravens will be revealed with Baltimore’s injury report later on Friday.