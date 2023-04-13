Odell Beckham Jr. signs Ravens contract

Odell Beckham Jr. has made it official.

The receiver signed his one-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday, with the organization releasing a picture on social media of Beckham just after putting pen to paper.

Beckham’s deal includes $15 million guaranteed with another $3 million available in incentives that aren’t unrealistic for him to reach.

Beckham has not played since the first half of Super Bowl LVI, when he tore his ACL for the second time.

The Ravens are set to introduce Beckham to the media with a press conference at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. Head coach John Harbaugh and G.M. Eric DeCosta are also set to be in attendance , which will surely lead to questions about quarterback Lamar Jackson.