Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Odell Beckham Jr. signs Ravens contract

  
Published April 13, 2023 08:40 AM
April 13, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out why Odell Beckham Jr.’s press conference is so important, from handling Lamar Jackson questions to setting the tone culturally and more.

Odell Beckham Jr. has made it official.

The receiver signed his one-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday, with the organization releasing a picture on social media of Beckham just after putting pen to paper.

Beckham’s deal includes $15 million guaranteed with another $3 million available in incentives that aren’t unrealistic for him to reach.

Beckham has not played since the first half of Super Bowl LVI, when he tore his ACL for the second time.

The Ravens are set to introduce Beckham to the media with a press conference at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. Head coach John Harbaugh and G.M. Eric DeCosta are also set to be in attendance , which will surely lead to questions about quarterback Lamar Jackson.