 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Odell Beckham Jr. to begin regular season on PUP list

  
Published August 27, 2024 03:52 PM

On Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said it was to be determined if receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Now NFL Media reports Beckham will, in fact, head to reserve/PUP and miss at least the first four weeks of 2024.

Beckham has been dealing with an undisclosed injury. He signed with the Dolphins in May, but has not been able to practice.

On Monday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa noted that he and Beckham need to build some chemistry before the receiver gets on the field.

In 14 games last year, Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns for Baltimore.