Odell Beckham Jr. to begin regular season on PUP list

On Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said it was to be determined if receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Now NFL Media reports Beckham will, in fact, head to reserve/PUP and miss at least the first four weeks of 2024.

Beckham has been dealing with an undisclosed injury. He signed with the Dolphins in May, but has not been able to practice.

On Monday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa noted that he and Beckham need to build some chemistry before the receiver gets on the field.

In 14 games last year, Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns for Baltimore.