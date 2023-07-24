 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Thomas
3M Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Thomas
3M Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Odell Beckham Jr. views 2023 as his final season

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 24, 2023 12:50 PM

Earlier this year, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Ravens. He’s entering that one year viewing it as the final year of his career.

I’m thinking like this is my last year,” Beckham said, via Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com. “I’m going to give it my all this year. And then if something happens after that, we can go from there.”

Beckham originally didn’t want to go to Baltimore. The offer the Ravens ultimately made — $15 million plus another $3 million in realistic incentives — swayed him.

“If I’m honest, I was resistant,” Beckham said, via Pompei. “There were other places I wanted to go. I wasn’t necessarily a Ravens fan because the Ravens always whipped my ass.”

Beckham was going to have a significant role in whipping Cincinnati’s ass before he suffered a non-contact knee injury in Super Bowl LVI. It wasn’t a torn ACL because he had no ACL. Beckham spent his entire time with the Rams without an ACL. Per Pompei, only a handful of players on the team knew about it: quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp, linebacker Von Miller, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Beckham, per Pompei, told Kupp after the NFC Championship that he was glad there was only one game to play, because Beckham didn’t think his knee would make it through two more games.

Beckham initially considered calling it a career, after the knee gave out during the first half of the Super Bowl.

“I went through a lot the last couple of years, and I thought it was over,” Beckham said. “I didn’t want to get back up on the horse and do the same song and dance all over again.

He’ll be on the horse again this year with the Ravens. How it plays out will go a long way toward letting Beckham know whether he’ll be calling it a career, 10 years after he was drafted.