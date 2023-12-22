Odell Beckham misses practice with an illness

Ravens receiver Odell Beckham did not practice Thursday, the first official practice day of the week before their Monday night game against the 49ers.

Beckham was listed with an illness.

Cornerback Jayln Armour-Davis (concussion) also missed Thursday’s practice.

Receiver Zay Flowers (foot), cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and safety Marcus Williams (groin) were limited.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he has “no concern” about Flowers’ availability for Monday night.

Outside linebacker Malik Hamm (ankle) was a full participant. He remains on injured reserve.