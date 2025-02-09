Offensive pass interference flag costs Eagles a fourth-down conversion on first drive

A highly questionable penalty cost the Eagles dearly on the first drive of Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles went for it on fourth-and-2 and surprisingly threw a deep ball, with Jalen Hurts connecting with A.J. Brown for a 32-yard gain. Or so it seemed.

The officials flagged Brown for offensive pass interference, negating the conversion and leading the Eagles to punt. It looked like a bad call, and the loud contingent of Eagles fans in New Orleans showered the officials with boos.

Now Patrick Mahomes will take over for the Chiefs at his own 12-yard line.