floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is 'ridiculous'
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Offensive pass interference flag costs Eagles a fourth-down conversion on first drive

  
Published February 9, 2025 06:49 PM

A highly questionable penalty cost the Eagles dearly on the first drive of Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles went for it on fourth-and-2 and surprisingly threw a deep ball, with Jalen Hurts connecting with A.J. Brown for a 32-yard gain. Or so it seemed.

The officials flagged Brown for offensive pass interference, negating the conversion and leading the Eagles to punt. It looked like a bad call, and the loud contingent of Eagles fans in New Orleans showered the officials with boos.

Now Patrick Mahomes will take over for the Chiefs at his own 12-yard line.