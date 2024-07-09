Officials assessing extent of damage to NRG Stadium’s roof after Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl has left much of Houston without electricity and in tatters. Among the victims of the 80 mph winds from the Category 1 hurricane was NRG Stadium, home of the Texans.

Aerial shots of the city showed at least three panels missing from the retractable roof, with the field visible through at least one of the holes.

Ryan Walsh, the CEO and executive director of the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation (HCSCC), released a statement Tuesday.

“HCSCC officials are collaborating with state, county, and city officials to assist with recovery efforts throughout the region,” Walsh said. “This collective undertaking requires all of us to work together with a strong commitment to our community. While we assist with these efforts, we are also assessing the extent of damages to NRG Park facilities. We look forward to seeing our neighbors at NRG Park soon as we return to normal operations.”

Minute Maid Park, home of MLB’s Astros, was undamaged and will host a game tonight.

NRG’s damage is similar to the damage done from Hurricane Ike, a Category 2 storm, in 2008. The Texans’ home opener that season was postponed as $5 million in repairs were made to five roof panels.

The Texans do not play a home game until Aug. 17, with the first regular-season home game scheduled for Sept. 15.

NRG Stadium, though, is supposed to host the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus on July 19-21 and a Zach Bryan concert on July 27.