Offseason workouts at Cooper Kupp’s house have Puka Nacua in better shape for Year 2

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua could hardly be expected to play any better in 2024 than he did in 2023, when he was one of the best rookie receivers in NFL history. But he’s doing everything he can to become a better player.

That starts with getting in better shape by going to teammate Cooper Kupp’s house for early-morning workouts.

Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber says his biggest piece of advice for Nacua heading into his first NFL offseason was to take care of his body the same way that Kupp does.

“The first thing I wanted him to do is hold on to Cooper Kupp’s coattails and train with him and do everything he does,” Yarber told Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “And he took that to heart.”

Yarber says Nacua is in noticeably better shape now than he was as a rookie.

“His body is totally different,” Yarber said. “He looks just like Cooper. He’s lost so much body fat and gained so much lean muscle, which enabled him to move more efficiently now. And he has better body control. But he did exactly what I said. And you’re seeing some of the results right now.”

Since his Offensive Player of the Year-winning season in 2021, Kupp has struggled with injuries and his production has declined significantly. Last year, the emergence of Nacua made up for Kupp missing five games and being less than 100 percent healthy in others. But if Nacua and Kupp can both be healthy and in great shape this year, Matthew Stafford will have as good a pair of receivers to throw to as any quarterback in the NFL. Those early-morning workouts are designed to have both of them ready for big years.