OG Tremayne Anchrum Jr. signs with Seahawks

The Seahawks signed offensive guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. on Monday, the team announced.

Anchrum, 25, spent the past four seasons with the Rams, primarily as a backup guard.

He will compete for the starting left guard job left vacant by the departure of Damien Lewis in free agency. Phil Haynes, who opened last season as the starting right guard, is currently a free agent.

Evan Brown, last year’s starting center, also is a free agent.

Anchrum, 25, is the third offensive lineman signed by the Seahawks in free agency along with center Nick Harris and tackle George Fant.

Anchrum entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Rams in the 2020 draft. He has appeared in 31 games with one start.

“I wanted to come somewhere where there was opportunity,” Anchrum told John Boyle of the team website after signing. “There’s a lot of admiration for this organization, how they play ball. Coming from the Rams side, I’ve always watched them week in and week out because we play similar opponents and everything like that, and when I saw who they hired as a head coach, I was like, OK, they’re retooling for a really good year and to be a really good franchise going forward. I want to be a part of something special.”