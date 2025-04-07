 Skip navigation
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

OL Charles Grant taking pre-draft visit with Titans on Monday

  
Published April 7, 2025 11:03 AM

Former William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant is set for a busy week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Grant will have a top-30 visit with the Titans on Monday.

He is also set to meet with the Ravens, Eagles, and Bengals soon. Last week, Grant visited the Texans.

Grant appeared in 50 games for William & Mary in his collegiate career. He was a two-time first-team FCS All-American, earning the distinction in 2023 and 2024. He was also selected to participate in the 2025 Senior Bowl.