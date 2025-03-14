OL Charlie Heck agrees to terms with Bucs

Free agent offensive tackle Charlie Heck is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Heck likely will serve as the team’s swing tackle, replacing Justin Skule, who is joining the Vikings.

The Texans made Heck a fourth-round pick in 2020, and he played four seasons in Houston. He appeared in 41 games and started 21.

After the Texans cut Heck out of training camp last summer, Heck joined the Cardinals’ practice squad. He stayed there until signing with the 49ers on Christmas Day. He played seven games for the Cardinals and made two starts for the 49ers.

Heck played 117 offensive snaps and 37 on special teams last season.

He has appeared in 50 games in his career with 23 starts.