Allen didn't want new deal to 'kill' salary cap
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
Metcalf move is 'dramatic shift' for Steelers

Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

OL Charlie Heck agrees to terms with Bucs

  
Published March 13, 2025 09:57 PM

Free agent offensive tackle Charlie Heck is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Heck likely will serve as the team’s swing tackle, replacing Justin Skule, who is joining the Vikings.

The Texans made Heck a fourth-round pick in 2020, and he played four seasons in Houston. He appeared in 41 games and started 21.

After the Texans cut Heck out of training camp last summer, Heck joined the Cardinals’ practice squad. He stayed there until signing with the 49ers on Christmas Day. He played seven games for the Cardinals and made two starts for the 49ers.

Heck played 117 offensive snaps and 37 on special teams last season.

He has appeared in 50 games in his career with 23 starts.