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OL Chase Bisontis visits Giants

  
Published April 10, 2026 02:56 PM

One of the top guards in this year’s draft class is visiting with the Giants on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chase Bisontis is meeting with the NFC East club. Bisontis is generally projected to be selected at some point in the first two days of the draft.

Bisontis started at right tackle at Texas A&M for most of his freshman season in 2023 and then moved over to left guard for the last two years. He has also had meetings with the Panthers, Dolphins, Eagles, Chargers and Falcons over the course of the pre-draft process.

The Giants signed former Raven Daniel Faalele recently and they have Jon Runyan Jr. back after he filled a starting spot last season.