OL David Quessenberry signs with the Rams

The Rams have signed free agent offensive lineman David Quessenberry to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday

Quessenberry, 34, spent last season as a backup lineman for the Vikings last season. He appeared in all 17 games and logged 102 offensive snaps and 88 on special teams.

He has appeared in 84 regular-season games with 30 starts during his seven-year NFL career with the Texans (2017), Titans (2018-21), Bills (2022) and Vikings (2023-24). He also has played five postseason contests with two starts.

Quessenberry saw action at right tackle for 22 snaps in the Vikings’ wild-card loss last season.

He entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Texans in 2013.