OL Dillon Radunz to visit Saints

  
Published March 20, 2025 04:37 PM

Free agent offensive lineman Dillon Radunz is set for another visit with a potential employer for the 2025 season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Radunz is set to visit with the Saints. He visited with the Seahawks earlier this week.

Radunz saw time at both tackle and guard over four seasons with the Titans, but was primarily on the interior of Tennessee’s offensive line. He started 15 games during the 2024 season and 16 of the other 37 games he played with the team.

The Saints signed Will Clapp and re-signed Landon Young this week, so they’re moving in several directions on the offensive line as the offseason unfolds.