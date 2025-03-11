OL Josh Jones headed to Seahawks on a one-year deal

The Seahawks have come to terms with offensive lineman Josh Jones.

Jones will receive a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Cardinals made Jones a third-round pick in 2020. He spent three seasons in Arizona before the Cardinals traded him to the Texans, where he played one season.

He spent last season with the Ravens.

Jones played 16 games in 2024 but had no starts, seeing action on 46 offensive snaps and 87 on special teams.

In his career, Jones has appeared in 76 games with 24 starts.