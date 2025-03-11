 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriotsmoves_250310.jpg
Florio: Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency
nbc_pftpm_picketnews_250310.jpg
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
nbc_pftpm_tunsiltexans_250310.jpg
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriotsmoves_250310.jpg
Florio: Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency
nbc_pftpm_picketnews_250310.jpg
Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
nbc_pftpm_tunsiltexans_250310.jpg
Commanders add another veteran in Tunsil

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

OL Josh Jones headed to Seahawks on a one-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2025 11:09 PM

The Seahawks have come to terms with offensive lineman Josh Jones.

Jones will receive a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Cardinals made Jones a third-round pick in 2020. He spent three seasons in Arizona before the Cardinals traded him to the Texans, where he played one season.

He spent last season with the Ravens.

Jones played 16 games in 2024 but had no starts, seeing action on 46 offensive snaps and 87 on special teams.

In his career, Jones has appeared in 76 games with 24 starts.