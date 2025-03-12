OL Saahdiq Charles is coming out of retirement

Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles did not play in the NFL last year, but he’d like to get back on the field in 2025.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Charles is coming out of retirement after stepping away from the Titans last summer. The Titans are going to release him, so Charles will be a free agent available to sign with any team.

Charles signed a one-year deal with the Titans last year and was considered the likely starter at right guard before deciding to retire.

Charles was a 2020 fourth-round pick in Washington and he started 18 of the 35 games he played before leaving the team.