Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson works out for Ravens

Gable Steveson, the Olympic gold medalist wrestler who played for the Bills in the preseason, is continuing his attempt to play in the NFL.

Steveson worked out for the Ravens today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 24-year-old Steveson was an NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist in wrestling in the heavyweight division, and the Bills figured with that kind of athletic profile he was worth trying out as a defensive lineman. But the Bills cut Steveson after the preseason.

Steveson’s first preseason game with the Bills was the first football game he had ever played in, at any level. Obviously, not many players get to the NFL without having played football before. But Steveson is such a high-level athlete that it makes sense that the Ravens could see him as a player who might spend the season on their practice squad with an eye toward developing into the kind of player who could make a 53-man roster in 2025.