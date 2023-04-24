Omar Khan: We’re excited to have Allen Robinson

The Steelers finalized their trade for receiver Allen Robinson last week, acquiring the veteran after his one season with the Rams.

On Monday, General Manager Omar Khan said in his pre-draft press conference that the club was excited to get Robinson on board.

“Early on when coach [Mike Tomlin] and I got together after the season and mapped out a plan of what we wanted 2023 to look like, one of the things we were keen on was acquiring a veteran receiver,” Khan said. “And [we’re] excited that we were able to get it all done with Allen. Once the medical was confirmed to be OK, it was easy for us .”

Robinson missed much of 2022 with a foot injury. But he passed his physical with Pittsburgh last week.

“With respect to the medical, I’ll just say that the doctors felt really good about him,” Khan said. “We’re going to be really smart — kind of like we were with Larry Ogunjobi last year. We’re going to be conservative with the approach. We understand the importance of spring ball, but there’s really no games being played until August — so we did the same thing with Cole Holcomb too. We’re going to try to be really smart about that.”

Robinson, who turns 30 in August, caught 33 passes for 339 yards with three touchdowns in 10 games for Los Angeles last year.

Khan later added that the mentorship aspect that comes with acquiring a veteran receiver like Robinson is “extremely important.”

“Especially when you’re getting into the draft and you’re looking at guys and you’re saying, hey, we don’t necessarily need this guy to come in, plug-and-play right away. He can learn from a guy like Pat P [Patrick Peterson] or Allen Robinson,” Khan said. ‘We have some really quality veterans on the team — Cam Heyward, lots of those guys. So, it’s a great situation to be in.”