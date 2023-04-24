 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Omar Khan: We’re excited to have Allen Robinson

  
Published April 24, 2023 07:27 AM
nbc_pft_allenrobinsonsteelers_230419
April 19, 2023 07:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re stunned the Rams will pay $10.25 million of Allen Robinson’s 2023 salary, while the Steelers will only pay $5 million, in the reported WR trade.

The Steelers finalized their trade for receiver Allen Robinson last week, acquiring the veteran after his one season with the Rams.

On Monday, General Manager Omar Khan said in his pre-draft press conference that the club was excited to get Robinson on board.

“Early on when coach [Mike Tomlin] and I got together after the season and mapped out a plan of what we wanted 2023 to look like, one of the things we were keen on was acquiring a veteran receiver,” Khan said. “And [we’re] excited that we were able to get it all done with Allen. Once the medical was confirmed to be OK, it was easy for us .”

Robinson missed much of 2022 with a foot injury. But he passed his physical with Pittsburgh last week.

“With respect to the medical, I’ll just say that the doctors felt really good about him,” Khan said. “We’re going to be really smart — kind of like we were with Larry Ogunjobi last year. We’re going to be conservative with the approach. We understand the importance of spring ball, but there’s really no games being played until August — so we did the same thing with Cole Holcomb too. We’re going to try to be really smart about that.”

Robinson, who turns 30 in August, caught 33 passes for 339 yards with three touchdowns in 10 games for Los Angeles last year.

Khan later added that the mentorship aspect that comes with acquiring a veteran receiver like Robinson is “extremely important.”

“Especially when you’re getting into the draft and you’re looking at guys and you’re saying, hey, we don’t necessarily need this guy to come in, plug-and-play right away. He can learn from a guy like Pat P [Patrick Peterson] or Allen Robinson,” Khan said. ‘We have some really quality veterans on the team — Cam Heyward, lots of those guys. So, it’s a great situation to be in.”