On tush push, Shane Steichen, Jonathan Gannon go against their former boss, Nick Sirianni

Colts coach Shane Steichen and Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon parlayed the Eagles’ tush-push-fueled Super Bowl run into their current gigs. Their teams nevertheless voted in favor of banning the play.

Indianapolis and Arizona were among the 22 teams that voted to prohibit all pushing of the runner.

Steichen previously was Philly’s offensive coordinator, and Gannon was the defensive coordinator. Both left after the 2022 season.

In March, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni addressed (with a grin) the positions he expected Steichen, Gannon, and Saints coach Kellen Moore (the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2024) to take.

“Gannon, Steichen, and Moore better vote for it,” Sirianni said. “They are in the position right now because of that play. So all three, I better have those three votes right there and the Eagles’ vote. I at least know we have four.”

Moore and the Saints opposed the proposal.

Obviously, Steichen and Gannon didn’t have the final say regarding their teams’ positions. It’ll be for them to explain to Sirianni why they weren’t able to make a difference.

By next year, when the league potentially takes another run at killing the play, the Eagles may have placed one or two more coordinators in head-coaching jobs — if the Eagles fly again to a Super Bowl, and if offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio get opportunities.