One year later, Rex Ryan could end up as the Dallas defensive coordinator

Last year, the Cowboys were looking to hire a new defensive coordinator. As Rex Ryan tells it, it would have been him, if they’d been offering more money.

This time around, as they reportedly are poised to hire Brian Schottenheimer as Mike McCarthy’s successor, Rex could be in play again.

It would be a role reversal from 2009 through 2011, when Schottenheimer served as offensive coordinator with the Jets under Ryan.

The pairing worked. They ended up in back-to-back AFC Championships with Schottenheimer running the offense and Ryan running the show.

Said Ryan in September, “I could’ve fixed [the Cowboys’ defense] in a New York minute. But, that being said, they couldn’t pony up the money, or I would’ve been there.”

Ryan also took a shot at Mike Zimmer, the guy who got the job instead of Rex.

“You brought in a guy that was 29th in the league his last two years at Minnesota, the enthusiasm he brings when he left, that’s the guy that’s gonna inspire you?” Ryan said. “This can go really bad for Dallas.”

The season didn’t go well for Dallas, for a variety of reasons. Many Cowboys fans believe it won’t go much better with Schottenheimer in charge.

But Rex will make things interesting, if he ends up being the Dallas defensive coordinator, one year after (as he tells it) he nearly was.