One-year nature of TNF flex means 24 votes will be needed to keep it, not kill it, in the future

  
Published May 22, 2023 05:47 PM
Roger Goodell believes flexing TNF isn't a health and safety concern, but Mike Florio and Peter King shed light on why they feel it's wrong for the players, the fans and the game as a whole.

The good news when it comes to the league’s wrong-headed decision to embrace late-season Thursday night flexing is that it’s a temporary, one-year move only.

That’s an important point, because it will require 24 votes again in 2024 to extend it. Once a move is permanent, 24 votes become necessary to get rid of it.

The measure automatically will extend by a year only if Thursday night flexing is not used at all in 2023.

It would not be a surprise to see the league use this new power very sparingly, in the hopes of securing the permanent revision whenever it next comes up for a vote. Hopefully, teams that have approved it will require more than one year of data points before making it permanent.

Regardless, this one really isn’t over. It will be a thing again in 2024. Or 2025. Hopefully, more than eight teams will realize before then that it’s bad for paying customers -- that it’s “abusive” to team, as Giants co-owner John Mara said in March.