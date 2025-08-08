Opportunity knocks for Shedeur Sanders

Some believe that the Browns, by starting rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders in tonight’s preseason opener, are setting him up to fail. But not even the hopelessly dysfunctional Browns-is-the-Browns are that dysfunctional.

They drafted him. Why would they want him to fail?

Tonight, they need him. Presumptive Week 1 starter Joe Flacco is in bubble wrap. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel have hamstring injuries. It’s Shedeur, by default.

Is it ideal that the fourth man up in the rotation will suddenly get a heaping helping of live reps? No. But it’s an opportunity for Shedeur.

If he plays well, people will notice. Fans will notice. Buzz will build. Maybe he’ll get more opportunities. Maybe, just maybe, he’ll leapfrog Gabriel and Pickett and Flacco and become the Week 1 starter.

Is it likely? No. But he’s getting an opportunity to start a preseason NFL game. After plummeting in the draft, it’s a development he should embrace.

Tonight, we’ll see whether he does.