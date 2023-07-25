 Skip navigation
Top News

Orlando to host 2024 Pro Bowl Games

  
Published July 25, 2023 12:12 PM

Although the Pro Bowl no longer exists as an actual tackle football game, the NFL isn’t giving up on the Pro Bowl games.

The 2024 installment will take place in Orlando, the NFL announced today.

Orlando previously hosted four Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2020 before the game moved to Las Vegas, which hosted last year, when the Pro Bowl officially changed from a game of football to a series of skills competitions including a flag football game. The next Super Bowl will be in Las Vegas, and the league has decided not to have the Pro Bowl Games at the Super Bowl venue.

The league has announced that Peyton and Eli Manning will return as head coaches of the AFC and NFC, and ESPN and ABC will air the game on Sunday, February 4.