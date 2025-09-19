 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
OT Taylor Decker, LB Jack Campbell return to practice

  
September 19, 2025

Linebacker Jack Campbell (ankle) and left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) returned to practice on Friday. Both players missed Thursday’s session.

Campbell was a limited participant on Friday, while Decker had full participation.

The Lions play the Ravens on Monday night.

Campbell and Decker were the only changes to Friday’s practice report.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport (chest) missed a second consecutive day of practice.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and cornerback DJ Reed (knee) were limited participants again.

Linebacker Trevor Nowaske (elbow) and running back Sione Vaki (hamstring) remained full participants.