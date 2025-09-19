OT Taylor Decker, LB Jack Campbell return to practice

Linebacker Jack Campbell (ankle) and left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) returned to practice on Friday. Both players missed Thursday’s session.

Campbell was a limited participant on Friday, while Decker had full participation.

The Lions play the Ravens on Monday night.

Campbell and Decker were the only changes to Friday’s practice report.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport (chest) missed a second consecutive day of practice.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and cornerback DJ Reed (knee) were limited participants again.

Linebacker Trevor Nowaske (elbow) and running back Sione Vaki (hamstring) remained full participants.