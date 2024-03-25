Owners pass Detroit’s proposal for a third challenge if either of a coach’s first two succeeds

There’s a misconception that the NFL’s Competition Committee is some sort of omnipotent body whose lead is routinely followed by the ownership. That’s not the case, and on Monday morning another example of it emerged.

The NFL’s owners have adopted a proposal not from the Competition Committee but from the Lions regarding the ability of coaches to challenge rulings on the field.

Coaches have two challenges per game. Previously, the coach had to get both challenges right in order to have a third challenge. Now, a third challenge will be awarded if the coach has only one of the two prior challenges upheld.

It’s a significant change. The fact that it was proposed directly by the Lions implies that the Competition Committee decided not to push it. And the Competition Committee, frankly, guessed wrong. Because the owners ultimately wanted it — even if they didn’t realize it until they took it up.