Packers activate DL Jonathan Ford from IR, release LS Matt Orzech

The Packers activated defensive lineman Jonathan Ford from injured reserve, the team announced Monday. Ford’s 21-day practice window was expiring, forcing the Packers to make a move or lose him for the season on injured reserve.

Ford went on injured reserve after injuring an ankle in the final preseason game Aug. 24.

The 2022 seventh-round pick has yet to appear in a regular-season game in his career.

The Packers released long snapper Matt Orzech in what appears a procedural move. The team is expected to release Ford, re-sign Orzech and, assuming he gets through waivers, sign Ford to the practice squad, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Orzech spent the offseason with the Packers before being released in a procedural move before the season started. He played in every game for the Rams in 2022 and 2023 and was the long snapper for the Jaguars during the 2019 season.

Orzech had a low snap on the game-winning field goal against the Texans on Sunday, but Daniel Whelan got the hold down and Brandon McManus made the 45-yarder try on the final play.