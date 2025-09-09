 Skip navigation
Packers add Quay Walker to injury report as a limited participant

  
Published September 9, 2025 04:33 PM

Linebacker Quay Walker was added to the Packers’ injury report on Tuesday.

Walker was listed as a limited participant in practice due to a quad injury. The participation level was an estimate because the team conducted a walkthrough and the final injury report before Thursday’s game against the Commanders will come on Wednesday.

Walker had nine tackles in Green Bay’s Week 1 win over the Lions.

The Packers moved wide receiver Jayden Reed (foot) from out of practice to limited, but right tackle Zach Tom (oblique), left guard Aaron Banks (ankle, groin), defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. (groin), and cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder) were listed as out for the second straight day.

Safety Zayne Anderson (knee), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), defensive end Micah Parsons (back), defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell (knee), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) remain in the limited category. Wide receiver Matthew Golden (ankle) was bumped up to full participation along with quarterback Jordan Love (left thumb) and punter Daniel Whelan (right knee).