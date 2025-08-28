 Skip navigation
Packers announce Micah Parsons trade, thank Kenny Clark

  
Published August 28, 2025 07:45 PM

The Packers joined the Cowboys in announcing their agreement on a trade sending defensive end Micah Parsons to Green Bay on Thursday evening.

The lone quote in the release announcing the trade does not concern Parsons, however. The Packers are trading defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to Dallas, and the release includes a statement from General Manager Brian Gutekunst about the longtime Packer.

“We want to thank Kenny for the incredible impact he made in the locker room, on the field and in the community during his nine seasons in Green Bay,” Gutekunst said. “From the time he arrived in 2016, Kenny established himself as one of the top defensive tackles in the league and in the history of this franchise with his production, durability and leadership. He had the respect of everyone in the organization and epitomized what it meant to be a Green Bay Packer. Kenny will be greatly missed, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

The Cowboys are holding a press conference on Thursday and the Packers will have much more to say about the deal as well as the new contract they are giving Parsons in the near future.