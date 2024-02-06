Packers are expected to hire Anthony Campanile as linebackers coach

Word on Tuesday morning was that former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry will be joining the Dolphins as the team’s linebackers coach, but there was no mention of what Miami’s 2023 linebackers coach Anthony Campanile would be doing next season.

It looks like he’ll be joining Barry’s former team. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Campanile is expected to become the linebackers coach under new Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Campanile interviewed for the Dolphins defensive coordinator position before it went to Anthony Weaver and also before they hired Vic Fangio in 2022. He’s also had other coordinator interviews around the league and will likely try to parley his new position into further opportunities on that front.

Silverstein also reports that defensive line coach Vince Oghobasse will be making the move from Boston College to the Packers with Hafley.